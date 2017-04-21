Cancer treatments can take a toll on your body, which makes having to travel long distances for that care even more exhausting. But one organization works to provide faster transportation for cancer patients.
"When you're in horrible pain and you crawl on this plane. Sometimes you get to be co-pilot, or feel like you're co-pilot, and it just takes your mind away," explained Angel Flight passenger Anita Davis.
Davis lives in Northwest Arkansas but receives treatment for lung cancer at MD Anderson in Houston. But what would be an 8.5 hour road trip one way is a comfortable, 90-minute plane ride... thanks to Angel Flights.
"You drive up and you get on this plane and you're here. It's just absolutely amazing. You've got these guys that just step up to the plate," said Davis.
One of those volunteer pilots who steps up is Shreveport businessman Keith Rutherford. He's been involved with Angel Flights for over a decade. Rutherford is owner and pilot of a twin-engine, 1966 Beechcraft Baron, which he tries to take out on an Angel Flight twice a month. He estimates he's flown about 75 "missions" over the years.
"If we can just give them a little bit of rest, instead of driving for 15 hours or having to go through TSA and the airlines. This is directly from their little home airport directly to where they go for their treatment. It just makes their day a little bit easier," described Rutherford.
Nothing comes out of the passenger's pocket. Pilots cover the fuel costs and wear and tear on the aircraft. But for Rutherford, the need to give back hits close to home. He lost both of his parents to cancer.
"People I wanted to help the most, I couldn't help at all. That's why I try to give back when I can. I don't feel like a hero. I have a talent, a talent of being able to fly a plane. God has blessed me with the ability to own a plane. Why not use it for other things than just personal gratification," said Rutherford.
Rutherford might not think of himself as a hero, but Angel Flight passengers like Anita Davis do.
"These Angel Flight pilots are from God. It's wonderful to see that there's these type of people among us. It just brings tears to my eyes," said Davis.
For more information on Angel Flights and how you can donate to the organization, visit their website here.