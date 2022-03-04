BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a changing of the guard coming up on Airline Drive as Vikings football head coach Bo Meeks is stepping down.
Meeks has led Airline football since 2011 winning multiple district championships with their last coming in 2019 as co-champs with Captain Shreve in District 1-5A.
That season Airline made a run to the quarterfinals eventually losing to state champs Acadiana.
Meeks was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2018 and overcame that challenge by battling through lingering health issues over the years while maintaining his role as head coach.
The Vikings had a tough time of it in 2021 going 1-9 with their lone win coming via forfeit against Southwood.