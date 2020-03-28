Bobby Hebert Sr., the father of former Northwestern State, Saints and Falcons quarterback Bobby Hebert Jr., died Saturday after recently testing positive from COVID-19.
According the The New Orleans Advocate, Hebert Jr. called into WWL Radio Friday to discuss his father's health and said, "He’s tough. You can be tough and the virus can overwhelm you, but I know he’s a fighter."
Hebert went on to say in his radio appearance, "He’s fighting, he’s trying to hang in there. They’re giving him oxygen, he’s breathing and he’s trying to fight through it.”
Hebert Sr. was 81 years old.