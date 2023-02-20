BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier boys soccer is having a great time and for good reason: the Bearkats are playing for their first championship in program history.
"I woke up this morning still like, 'Is this real?'" head coach Orlando Medellin says.
"Even though that's one of the things that we dream about since day one and now that it's here, like I tell the boys, y'all got to make the most out of it, but mostly enjoy the moment as well."
From the quarterfinals in 2021, then the semifinals last year, players David Rojas and Christian Matamoros have seen the program's growth in person.
"Oh, it's amazing. We just have fun. Make fun of each other, but ain't nothing out of the world, but we just like to have fun," Matamoros explains. "This team is amazing like I said. We just get along."
Rojas adds, "Everybody's like from different places, everybody has their origin, but like once we step on the field, we all have this one common goal that really unites us together and we just build from there. It's really easy."
As a former Bossier player in his own right, Medellin says there was plenty of work to get to this moment.
"You would think being Hispanics, everybody gets along, but that's one of the things that was the hardest thing to make them see each other like a family... I always tell them, you can play for 100 teams, but you're always going to remember when you play here."
Bossier faces The Willow School for the LHSAA Division III championship Thursday at 4:30 pm. from Southeastern Louisiana's Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.