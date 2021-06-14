Bossier City native wins Pro Stock at TascaParts.com New England Nationals

A Bossier City native won big this weekend in the NHRA. Aaron Stanfield won the New England Nationals.
He currently has the fastest reaction time in the sport and beat Greg Anderson for the win.
That was his 13th career win in pro stock according to the NHRA website.
Stanfield grew up in a drag racing dynasty. His father Greg Stanfield and his late-grandfather Howard Stanfield are two of drag racing's all-time greats.
The bar was set high at an early age for the 26-year-old racer, but as we learned in the March 2020 National Dragster cover story—he's proven himself beyond just being part of a successful family tree.