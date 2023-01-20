A beloved Bearkat is returning home to his alma mater to take the reins as Head Football Coach at Bossier High School.
After a selection committee conducted a thorough search and interviewed several candidates, Principal Michele Tugwell is pleased to announce Gary Smith will be the new leader of the Bossier High School Bearkat football team. Coach Smith comes from Haughton High, where he has served as Defensive Coordinator since 2016.
“We are excited to have Coach Gary Smith rejoin our Bearkat family,” Tugwell said. “A 1990 graduate of Bossier High and a member of the coaching staff in the 90’s, we are elated he is choosing to return to his home turf.”
Coach Smith says he is excited and thankful for the opportunity to return to Bearkat country.
“I am looking forward to working with the great faculty and staff at Bossier High School and am very eager to begin working toward the 2023 football season,” Smith said.
His professional career is impressive. As Defensive Coordinator and Strength and Conditioning Coach at Haughton, Smith led the Bucs to the playoffs all seven years. Between 2006-2011, he turned a McKinney high school team with an 0-10 record to 5A District Champions and scored 27 wins over three seasons. Smith was also Head Coach at North DeSoto High School from 2004-2006, leading the Griffins from 0-10 to 4-6 and moving up in classification to 3A.
Smith also has experience coaching multiple other sports and, under his leadership, the Bearkats are eager to see his vision carried out across all of the school’s athletic programs.
“We are so excited to have such a high quality coach and alumnus returning to Bossier Memorial and leading the Bearkat football program for many years to come,” Tugwell said. “Welcome home, Coach Smith!”