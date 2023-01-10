Bossier head coach and athletic director De’Aumante Johnson has stepped down as the leader of the Bearkats.
Johnson will join Adam Kirby's staff at Captain Shreve.
The former Grambling and Plain Dealing defensive back was 6-15 in two years with Bossier.
Johnson told KTBS, "My win-loss record will not be on my tombstone but, the impact I had on the kids lives will be something I answer! I really enjoyed my two years at Bossier High, the relationship I built with those kids is unbreakable. Like I told them, it’s never bye it’s always see you later. The mission is still the same with or without me there and that’s to win the game of life."