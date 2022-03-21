BOSSIER CITY, La. - One of the area's best prospects is staying close to home with Bossier's Joseph Manning signing with Panola College.
The McDonald's All-American nominee helped the Bearkats capture the LHSAA 3A Championship in 2020 and was the leader in their semifinals run this year.
While Manning's senior season didn't end the way he wanted, signing to play ball in Carthage surrounded by his family was a pretty cool birthday gift.
"I just hope younger people are looking up to me and saying they just want to do to school and make good grades and go onto that next level and find a good career for them and not just be in the streets or just doing. Just want to be a positive role model in their life," Manning said.
The Bearkats finished the 2021-22 regular season with a 24-7 record and were 8-0 in district play.