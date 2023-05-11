BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish Community College is the focal point for this weekend's Region XIV softball tournament as the Lady Cavaliers host the conference's best junior college programs.
The top four teams in the East division and the top four teams in the South division square off in a double-elimination tournament with first and second place advancing to the NJCAA tournament, May 23-27.
As the East's one-seed, the Lady Cavs say they look forward to the opportunity to represent their school at the most important time of the year.
"Oh, it's super exciting," catcher Frances Robinson explains. "We're making history and we worked really hard to be number one in our conference and it just means a lot to us to see hard work pay off."
Robinson hails from Heflin, La. and played at Lakeside High School.
Head coach Amanda Nordberg adds, "I think we get underestimated being at the junior college level, everyone watches OU and UCLA and Texas and LSU on TV; we have really talented athletes in our league. We're top in the country every year. We have players that transfer Division I, Division II after they play in our league and so, you're going to get the best of the best in NCJAA Division I this weekend."
BPCC's opening game is against Blinn College, Friday at 5:00 p.m.
The tournament runs from May 12-15.
The competing teams are below:
Bossier Parish Community College (Bossier City, LA)
Paris Junior College (Paris, TX)
Trinity Valley Community College (Athens, TX)
Tyler Junior College (Tyler, TX)
Galveston College (Galveston, TX)
San Jacinto College-South (Houston, TX)
Angelina College (Lufkin, TX)
Blinn College (Brenham, TX)