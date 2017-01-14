Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics
Boykins, Bracey and McCree, three names that Old Dominion had no answer for on Saturday evening.
The trio off Bulldogs all scored 15 or more points, leading Louisiana Tech (16-6, 4-1 C-USA) to an impressive 75-63 win over Old Dominion (11-7, 4-2 C-USA) at the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia.
"Old Dominion is a program that has had success for many, many years," head coach Eric Konkol said. "We knew this was going to be a challenging game against a really good team. I was really proud of the way the guys executed the game plan. They stuck together through adversity and we were able to come out with a win."
LA Tech handled Old Dominion not just on the offensive end of the floor, but the defensive end as well. The Bulldogs walked into the arena unintimidated by the top rebounding team in Conference USA, going toe-to-toe with the physical Monarch team. Old Dominion entered the game averaging 40 rebounds a game and Louisiana Tech limited them to just 27 in the victory.
Offensively, the stingy Monarch defense was averaging just 58 points allowed per game, but that didn't stop the Bulldogs from putting up 75. The 75 points is the most allowed by Old Dominion at home this season.
"We talked about how we needed to be tough," Konkol continued. "We had to have a collective warrior spirit about us. We had to help each other, fight for each other and that is what they did. The hustle and determination to make those 50-50 plays was there tonight and that needs to be there every night."
Jacobi Boykins opened things up with a three pointer to put Louisiana Tech up 3-0 and the Bulldogs never looked back, leading for all 40 minutes of action. LA Tech was able to stretch its lead to double-digits for the first time, about midway through the first half on a pair of free throws from DaQuan Bracey. A three-ball from Jordan Baker at the end of the first half, cut the lead to seven, but the Bulldogs took a 35-28 lead into the locker room.
There was some concern for the Bulldogs at the half, who were in some serious foul trouble. With only eight scholarship players available, Omar Sherman and Derric Jean each had two fouls, while Jy'lan Washingtonhad three.
The Bulldogs stayed aggressive though and looked to start the second half similar to the first, as Boykins was fouled on a three pointer on the Bulldogs first possession. The junior sank all three free throws, triggering a 10-1 run which gave LA Tech their largest lead of the game at 16, 45-29. Old Dominion could never cut their deficit back to single digits.
The Monarchs made a slight run, cutting it to 10, but a three-pointer by Boykins ended the threat.
Louisiana Tech was led in scoring by Bracey, who scored a career-high 21 points with eight assists. Those eight assists led to four dunks by Omar Sherman as the young freshman was able to slice through Old Dominions defense, draw a crowd and flip it to the big man for an easy slam.
"He is growing as a young player," Konkol commented on Bracey. "He is learning all of the little things that go into becoming your best and having your team become their best. There is a lot of pressure that defenses are putting on him from pressing, to different coverages and he is delivering the ball to people, as well as finding a way to score now. It is all a process of growing. He is a young freshman, but he is becoming a sophomore right in front of our eyes."
Erik McCree scored 18 points, 15 coming in the first half, while also grabbing a team-high seven boards. Sherman was the other double-digit scorer, adding 11 points.
Boykins was four-of-four from beyond the arc, totaling 15 points, while also grabbing two steals.
With wins over Old Dominion and Charlotte, the Bulldogs swept a conference road weekend for just the second time since joining Conference USA. The other came in 2014-15 when Louisiana Tech won Conference USA.
Louisiana Tech is now one of just two teams in C-USA unbeaten on the road in conference action and the only time in the conference with a 3-0 road record to this point in the season.
Louisiana Tech will be back in action on Thursday at home against Rice for a 6 p.m. contest.