RUSTON – In front of Karl Malone and 4,000-plus fans inside the Thomas Assembly Center, Louisiana Tech overpowered in-state foe Louisiana-Lafayette, 77-59, on Saturday afternoon behind a season-high 26 points from DaQuan Bracey.
It was the second-straight dominating effort by LA Tech (7-3) over ULL (5-5) as the Bulldogs defeated the Ragin’ Cajuns by 21 last season in Lafayette.
Bracey caught fire offensively and the fire never went out, going 10-of-12 from the field while hitting five three-pointers. Defensively, the ‘Dogs ended up holding the Cajuns to a season-low in points.
“I thought the preparation this week, the mental approach from our guys, was vital for today’s game,” said head coach Eric Konkol. “It was something we talked about constantly this week, really playing hard, and we saw that today. Our defense was the key to this game. We knew it was going to be. This is a talented Lafayette team that can really score the basketball, especially in transition. I thought our guys did a good job defensively.”
The game started out as a track meet for both teams. And really, even more so for ULL who made nine of its first 14 shot attempts to grab a 20-19 lead which forced a timeout by coach Konkol at the 12:35 mark.
After that, the Bulldogs went on a 13-1 run that was capped by the first of Bracey’s three-pointers (and the first for the team who had missed their first nine). LA Tech ended up outscoring ULL, 25-9, the rest of the first half and took a 44-29 advantage into intermission.
The Ragin’ Cajuns made a free throw to open up the second half, but they could not get any closer than that for the remainder of meeting No. 165. Just when it seemed like they were about to go on a run, Bracey would connect again from downtown or the D would get a key stop.
“Missing just two shots all game, going 5-of-7 from three and playing the most minutes, it a workman-like performance for the senior,” said Konkol. “He has worked hard to be able to do things like this. Very happy to see that work come through in a game like today.”
ULL shot just 24 percent during the second stanza and leading scorer Jalen Johnson was held to just three points during the final 20 minutes of action.
“It was a great basketball game in Ruston, Louisiana,” added Konkol. “With two teams that have played for 165 times with great tradition and history. To have Karl Malone here, one of the best players to have ever played the game. It was a special night.”
Other keys to the game for LA Tech’s fifth home win this season was having a +13 rebounding margin and taking better care of the basketball with just 11 turnovers.
And despite not having Kalob Ledoux and JaColby Pemberton in the lineup, the ‘Dogs still put up 77 points with Isaiah Crawford chipping in for 13 and Amorie Archibald adding 12. Mubarak Muhammed tallied eight points to go along with a game-high 13 boards.
LA Tech continues its three-game home stand on Tuesday, Dec. 17 versus North Carolina Central. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
