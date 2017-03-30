It only took one official visit to convince former LSU quarterback and Parkway star Brandon Harris to commit to the University of North Carolina. Harris said he was looking for one thing during his second round of recruiting and he found it in Chapel Hill.
"I just could not ask for a better coach I want to play for and a guy that's flat out honest with you. That's one thing you don't see college football anymore, a coach that's going to be honest with you. I'm excited man, I'm really excited. I can't put in to words how excited I am," Harris explained.
UNC head coach Larry Fedora's track record of developing quarterbacks didn't hurt either. The Tar Heel's currently boast one of the NFL's top prospects under center in Mitchell Trubisky, something that stood out to Harris.
"Every quarterback that has played in coach Fedora's offense has developed. That was one of my biggest things. I wanted to develop as a quarterback more than I ever had. Just spending a weekend there with my dad, sitting in meetings, and seeing how they react to the quarterbacks. It was an option I couldn't pass up."
Harris will compete for the starting job with the Tar Heels, but first he has to finish his work at LSU. That includes 18 hours of classes and then summer school in order to reach his June graduation date.
"I'm just hitting the books right now, working out every single day, throwing, and trying to get better. I just can't wait for the opportunity to get to North Carolina."
Harris added the things he will cherish most about his time in Baton Rouge are the relationships he's built with his teammates. As he embarks on his new journey, he wishes the Tigers well.
"I hope they find a great quarterback that can lead them the way they want to be led. I pray those fans that have supported me this far continue to support me. I appreciate their love and support, but hey, go Tar Heels."