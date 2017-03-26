Former Parkway and LSU quarterback Brandon Harris announced Sunday that he will be transferring to the University of North Carolina.
In a post on Facebook, Harris released the following statement: Obviously, it has been an important time for me, looking for a great situation and another opportunity to grow as a young man and as a student as well as a football player. The opportunity to accomplish that is very important to me. After my official visit this weekend to the University of North Carolina, I'm going to get that opportunity. With that being said, I'm fully committed to UNC this upcoming year and I look forward to the opportunity to play for coach Fedora and UNC. Thank you, to all of those who have kept me in your prayers and continue to do so. I have to say that I haven't been this excited in a while and can't do anything but thank God and my wonderful family for their continued support.
After leading Parkway to the state championship game in 2013, Harris spent three years at LSU. Harris took over as the full time starter in his sophomore season, throwing for 2,165 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was replaced by Danny Etling during the second game of the 2016 season.