NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees and Tom Brady have met eight times over their careers, once in college and seven times in the NFL.
Sunday will be the first time it happens where the loser's hopes for a Lombardi Trophy come to an end.
The Saints and Bucs third meeting this season has the stakes of a trip to the NFC Championship game on the line.
New Orleans won the first two games this season with their last matchup on Sunday Night Football in November going for the black and gold in convincing fashion.
Brees was asked about facing off against Brady in the postseason after the Saints' win against the Bears and says he's not surprised.
"The minute that he signed with the Bucs and came in the division you felt like that was going to be a team to contend with, that was going to be team that had playoff aspirations and beyond just like us. So, I guess it was inevitable."
The Saints and Bucs meet at 5:40 p.m. on FOX January 17.