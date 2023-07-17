NASHVILLE - "All we can think about is championships after what Jay Johnson did in baseball and Kim Mulkey in [women's] basketball..."
Even if LSU didn't win national championships in baseball and women's basketball, Brian Kelly knows the expectations for the Tigers football team.
At SEC Media Days Monday, the purple and gold offered a glimpse for their outlook in 2023.
A 10-4 season and a SEC West championship put down a solid foundation for the Tigers in Kelly's first year.
Season two in Baton Rouge will come with even great aspirations and with the return of quarterback Jayden Daniels, the QB said it's been a world of difference after his first season in the Bayou State.
"Just the state of Louisiana, they took me as one of their own," Daniels explained. "I kind of feel like I'm from Louisiana now in a way, even though I'm from California, I'm from the West Coast. Like I said, they took me in as their own. Treated me with, respected me and just the transition coming from Arizona State to LSU, it's night and day."
Kelly added of Daniels' growth, "From what we saw in the first week where a step up in the pocket meant step up and run or not making those tight window throws, and I think that that's what we saw during the year was his natural progression of understanding the offense and being more confident.
"We want to see that in year two. We want to see that confidence that we saw at the end of the year continue to show itself right through the first game against Florida State."
LSU's season opener against Florida State is September 3 in Orlando, Fla.