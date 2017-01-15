The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters felt the sting of a defeat in the TAC Saturday afternoon as Old Dominion spoiled an occasion when the program was honoring their 1982 championship team.
This is co-head coaches Brooke and Scott Stoehr's first season in Ruston and it's been up and down in terms of results as the team sits at 7-9 overall with a 2-3 mark in conference play.
Despite a tough loss at home Brooke Stoehr remains upbeat about what lies ahead.
"Well you know it's a long season. We're five games into conference plan and we've got 13 more and we've got to continue to get better. We'll come back Monday, they'll have the day off tomorrow, we'll come back Monday and we'll get better watching film and understand and correct the things we need to improve on and we'll prepare for a two game road trip next week," Stoehr explained.
LA Tech faces Rice in Houston, Thursday.