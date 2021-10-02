BTW

Booker T. Washington head coach Tony Reliford walks to the locker room at halftime.

SHREVEPORT, La. - Booker T. Washington trailed 14-12 at the half, but were able to comeback and beat Green Oaks, 26-14, at Independence Stadium, Saturday.

