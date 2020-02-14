The Shreveport Mudbugs (31-15) fell short against the Amarillo Bulls, 5-3 on Valentine’s Day at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum.
Amarillo jumped out in front with goals from Niclas Puikkonen and Nick Trela at 4:52 and 10:07 of the 1st period giving the Bulls the early 2-0 edge. Shreveport responded on the powerplay as Sam Miller jabbed home his 16th tally from the far side on a busted play to make it a 2-1 contest. Jacob Smith and Anton Rubstov picked up the assists on Miller’s goal at 16:33. Amarillo led in SOG, 15-7 after one period of play.
Amarillo grabbed a two-goal lead again at 8:05 into the 2nd period when Matt Allen banked in a goal making it a 3-1 contest. The Bugs responded though when Matt Weber raced up the side and split the D and was able go five-hole for his 12th tally of the season shorthanded at 16:32 making it a 3-2 game. Sam Miller and Gio Procopio earned the assists.
Amarillo Noah Carlin threw an innocent shot towards the net that somehow found its way through just 27 seconds into the 3rd giving Amarillo a 4-2 lead. Anton Rubstov would get the Bugs within a goal again at 4:47 and raced all alone and slipped in his sixth tally of the season making it a 4-3 contest. That would be the closest Shreveport would get as Ty Black would bang in an insurance tally at 9:08 making it a 5-3 game and that’s where the scoring would stop for both sides.
Shreveport settles for the split at home against the South Division leaders.
The Bugs and Bulls will continue this home and home series against one another next Friday and Saturday night at the Amarillo Civic Center in Amarillo, TX. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. for both contests.