The Shreveport Mudbugs (26-18-5) rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a second straight night to upend their arch-rival in the Lone Star Brahmas, 3-2 in the shootout at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.
Lone Star got on the board at 14:04 of the 1st period on the penalty kill as Nicholas Niemo nailed in his 30th tally of the season on an odd-man rush to give the Brahmas a 1-0 edge. The visiting rivals would cash in again at 15:21 when Arthur Turansky threw one towards the net from the far corner which snuck past Devon Bobak to push the LS lead to 2-0. Shreveport led in SOG, 6-5 after one.
The Bugs struck back in the 2nd period at 5:53 when Jake Mack swatted in his eighth tally of the season in front to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. Jacob Onstott and Logan Valkama earned the assists. Shreveport then evened the score on the PP as it was Mack again in front to tipped home his second goal of the night to make it a 2-2 contest at 19:04. Evan Mitchell and Valkama picked up the assists on the game-tying tally. Bugs led in SOG, 16-12 after two.
The game stayed tied 2-2 throughout the third and OT sending the game into the shootout for a second straight night. The third round of the shootout is where the game was decided when Austin Brimmer poked home the game-winning tally to help lift the Bugs to a resilient 3-2 victory over the Brahmas and another sweep over their arch-rival.
Devon Bobak wins his sixth straight start in net making 24 saves on the evening.
The Bugs will be back on the road as they’ll have another big two-game series in Albuquerque, NM to take on the Ice Wolves beginning next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT from Outpost Ice Arenas.