The Shreveport Mudbugs (17-14-5) got a few goals from their vets and another stellar goaltending effort to lead the way to a 2-0 shutout over their rival in the Lone Star Brahmas at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.
Shreveport struck first blood at 12:06 of the 1st when Lukas Sedlacek raced in on a breakaway and flipped in his eighth tally of the season five-hole to give the Bugs the early 1-0 lead. Johnny Hallard and Trenten Heyde earned the assists on the game’s only tally in the opening period. The Brahmas led in SOG, 5-4 after one.
A tightly contested middle period saw no scoring from either team as Lone Star led in SOG by a narrow margin, 7-6.
The Bugs were in survival mode until a broken play which had Connor Gatto raced through the slot with space and fired home his eighth goal of the season far side to push the Shreveport lead to 2-0 at 15:23 of the 3rd period. Timofei Khokhlachev and Burke Simpson set up the play and picked up the assists.
The Brahmas couldn’t beat Devon Bobak all night long as he earned his NAHL-leading 5th shutout of the season making 26 saves. Bobak earned his 14th win between the pipes as he made his seventh straight start.
Shreveport is now 5-0-1 in their last six games.
The Bugs will continue their home-stand next weekend as they’ll welcome in the South Division leading New Mexico Ice Wolves to George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum. Game one of the two-game series will be next Friday night with puck drop scheduled for 7:11.