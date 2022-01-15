The Shreveport Mudbugs (14-14-4) had everything go their way as they shutout the Corpus Christi Ice Rays, 4-0 to earn a much needed sweep in front of a packed house at George’s Pond in Hirsch Coliseum Saturday night.
It was a scoreless opening period which consisted of little scoring chances for either team.
The Bugs broke the ice at 12:17 of the 2nd period when Johnny Hallard ripped a shot from the point which snuck its way into the net for his third goal of the year to make it a 1-0 contest. Austin Brimmer and Lukas Sedlacek earned the assists on Hallard’s PP tally. The Bugs then scored another just 31 seconds later when Brimmer fed Burke Simpson in the LW circle who buried home his third goal of the season to make it a quick 2-0 game at 12:47. The goals for Shreveport continued in the middle frame at 15:13 when Simpson drove the net and jabbed home his second goal of the night through the pads of Ice Rays goalie Damon Beaver to increase the Bugs’ edge to 3-0. Brimmer had three assists in the period.
The Bugs controlled most of the 3rd period as they did the whole contest and put the icing on the cake and scored another PP goal as Connor Gatto crashed the net and redirected home his fifth goal of the season to close out a 4-0 victory over Corpus Christi. Brimmer earned his fourth assist on Gatto’s tally to conclude a brilliant night for the Canadian forward.
Devon Bobak earned his NAHL-leading fourth shutout of the season having to make just 19 saves on the night.
The Mudbugs will hit the road to Albuquerque, NM to take on the Ice Wolves for a two-game series beginning next Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT.