RUSTON – Keaston Willis was on fire Saturday night, scoring a season-high 30 points while sinking a career-high eight three-pointers in a 95-71 victory for Louisiana Tech over UTSA inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
Neither Willis nor LA Tech (19-7, 10-4 C-USA) was playing around early as they jumped all over UTSA (9-19, 2-13 C-USA), building a 21-3 advantage out of the gates. Willis attributed 12 of those points on four made triples during that run.
He hit his fifth of the first half to put the Bulldogs up 35-14 with 3:53 to play in the stanza. The Roadrunners made its biggest run of the night right after that, getting six straight free throws to slice the deficit down to 15.
That deficit would stay the same going into the locker room with LA Tech on top, 42-27. UTSA never got any closer as the Bulldogs exploded even more so in the second half to the tune of 53 points on a variety of scoring – alley-oops, more threes, lots of made free throws, etc.
The team dished out a season-high 21 assists as 10 different Bulldogs scored, going 32-of-60 from the field (53.3 percent) with 13 of those being threes. Cobe Williams was the only other LA Tech player in double figures with 19.
After making 15 threes in its win at Southern Miss on Thursday, UTSA only managed to make five on 22 attempts. They shot 41.7 percent from the field (25-60) and got double-digit scoring efforts from Jacob Germany (21 points) and Dhieu Deing (15 points).
QUOTABLES
Head coach Eric Konkol
“I thought our team really responded well. They came ready to work yesterday to prepare for a very good UTSA team who was coming off a win at Southern Miss. They are a high-octane team with the way they can shoot it and score. I thought our guys had the right mindset defensively to start the game. It turned into some really good transition play and unselfish play where we had a lot of assists. They were ready to go today and they played very well.”
NOTABLES
· With the 95-71 win, LA Tech has won four straight against UTSA and now leads the all-time series, 16-6.
· LA Tech improved to 10-4 in C-USA play. They are in a tie for second in the West Division standings with four league games remaining.
· The Bulldogs reached double-digit conference wins for the eighth time in the last 10 seasons.
· The 95 points scored tied for the fourth most ever for LA Tech in a C-USA game. It was also the fourth time this season they eclipsed 90 points in a single game.
· LA Tech’s 13 made three-pointers tied for the second most this season. They have made 10+ threes in 11 games this season.
· The Bulldogs tied their season high with 21 assists (have had 21 assists four times).
· Amorie Archibald made his 132nd career start (82 straight).
· Keaston Willis scored a season-high 30 points, becoming the third different Bulldog this season to register 30+ points in a single game. He also sank a career-high eight three-pointers, the third most ever in a single game in program history.
· Keaston Willis now has 75 made threes, the sixth most in a single season in program history.
· Cobe Williams reached double figures with 19 points, the eighth time in 14 league games he has scored 15+.
· For the sixth straight game, Kenneth Lofton, Jr. led the team in assists (dished out six).
UP NEXT
LA Tech travels to Houston on Thursday, Feb. 24 to face the Rice Owls. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Stadium.
