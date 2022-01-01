RUSTON – Louisiana Tech pulled off its 17th straight home game by overcoming a 17-point deficit to defeat WKU, 74-73, on New Year’s Day Saturday inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
Due to a sluggish first half that saw LA Tech (11-3, 2-0 C-USA) shoot just 18 percent from the field and an early second-half burst by WKU (8-6, 0-1 C-USA), the Bulldogs found themselves down 47-30 with 15:52 to go.
Shots finally started to fall for the ‘Dogs against a tough zone defense as Keaston Willis, Amorie Archibald and Exavian Christon combined to hit four triples in the span of three-plus minutes to force a Hilltoppers timeout, down just seven with 12:12 to play.
LA Tech got the deficit to within four points on a couple of occasions, but WKU – and in particular Camron Justice who knocked down five three-pointers – kept answering back.
Trailing 72-66 with 43 seconds remaining, Cobe Williams nailed a three from the corner to slice the deficit down to three. Then with 16 ticks on clock, the point guard buried a deep three from the wing to tie things up at 72-all.
Justice connected on one of two free throw attempts to put the Hilltoppers back in front by one, but Kenneth Lofton, Jr. countered with two pressure free throws with five seconds to go. His 22nd point of the game ended up being the game-winner as WKU missed on a shot at the buzzer.
LA Tech led for a total of 26 seconds the entire game and ended up scoring 53 points in the second half after only scoring 21 in the first stanza to be down 31-21 at the midway point.
Junior finished with his seventh double-double of the season with 22 points and 11 rebounds. C. Williams (18), Archibald (17) and Willis (11) also reached double figures in scoring.
Head coach Eric Konkol
“We talk about TAC magic and we used every bit of it. All the credit goes to our guys. We talk all the time about battling adversity and this was a great example of it. Give a lot of credit to Western Kentucky and how they played. They are a very good team. We just found a way. We found ways to attack their zone, Junior got creative inside and we finally got going from three. The margins are so small, especially in this league.”
· With the 74-73 win, LA Tech has won three straight over WKU. It ties for the longest winning streak in the series for the Bulldogs.
· LA Tech won its seventh straight game over WKU in Ruston.
· The Bulldogs extended their home winning streak to 17 with the victory.
· The 17-point comeback win tied for the second largest comeback by LA Tech in the last 50 years. It also tied for the largest comeback in Thomas Assembly Center history.
· LA Tech scored 53 second-half points, the most against a Division I opponent this season.
· The Bulldogs made 11 three-pointers, the sixth time this season they have made at least 10 in a single game.
· Kenneth Lofton, Jr. registered his seventh double-double of the season with 22 points and 11 rebounds. It was also his seventh career 20/10 game as a Bulldog.
· Cobe Williams tallied 18 points while knocking down a career-high four three-pointers.
· Amorie Archibald made his 120th career start (70th straight), becoming just the third Bulldog in program history to start at least 120 games.
· Amorie Archibald scored 17 points to give him 1,400 for his career. He is only the 23rd Bulldog in program history with at least 1,400 career points.
