RUSTON – Not done yet.
The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team is headed back to Frisco, Texas, this time to participate in the 2021 National Invitation Tournament.
LA Tech was one of 16 teams chosen in the event that will be hosted by Conference USA and the University of North Texas. The Bulldogs drew the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 1 seed Ole Miss in the first round.
The matchup will take place on Friday, March 19 at 8 p.m. at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
“Having the opportunity to play is really exciting,” said head coach Eric Konkol. “Especially this year, but in any year. In a shortened field, to be one of 84 teams to play in the postseason, is a real honor and great accomplishment for our basketball program. I am so proud of this team. I am thrilled that we are not done yet.”
LA Tech is making its first postseason in five years and its first NIT appearance since 2014-15 when the ‘Dogs advanced to the quarterfinals after wins over Central Michigan and Texas A&M. This will mark the 10th time the Bulldogs play in this tournament.
LA Tech and Ole Miss meet for the 12th time. The two teams last played in 2015 with the Rebels winning in Oxford, Mississippi.
Only 100 tickets will be available for LA Tech fans to purchase for Friday night’s game. Ticket availability will be determined by LTAC priority with preference given to men’s basketball season ticket holders as well. Contact the LA Tech Ticket Office at (318) 257-3631.
