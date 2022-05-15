RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech sweeps series over Western Kentucky with an 11-2 victory Sunday afternoon at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
LA Tech (36-17, 18-9 C-USA) sweeps Western Kentucky (17-33, 7-20 C-USA) as the offense charges for a seven-run third inning and Jarret Whorff and Jonathan Fincher pitch lights out.
After two scoreless innings to start, WKU got on the board first on a Justin Carlin two-run single to left field to take a 2-0 lead.
The Bulldogs answered back with a monster seven-run inning beginning with back-to-back singles from Logan McLeod and Wade Elliott. Taylor Young then tallied his fourth double of the series scoring both runs to tie things up. Steele Netterville lined a single to left scoring Young to take a 3-2 lead and Cole McConnell launched a RBI double off the center field wall to drive in another. Three batters later, Jackson Lancaster blasted a towering three-run homer over the right field scoreboard to cap off the big inning.
Jarret Whorff earned his fifth win of the year giving LA Tech a strong final outing at home. The senior went five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and struck out three.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jorge Corona drew a bases loaded walk and Adarius Myers drove in another with a sacrifice fly.
In Young’s final at-bat in front of the Bulldog faithful he drew seven-pitch walk and Philip Matulia followed up with a two-run blast over the right center field wall.
Jonathan Fincher tossed the final four innings of relief. The left-hander faced just one batter over the minimum allowing two hits, no runs and striking out one.
NOTABLES
Bulldogs finish with a 24-8 home record
All nine batters recorded one hit
Young 1-for-3 with two walks and three more runs scored
Young now sits two hits behind the program record set at 279 by Hunter Wells
Lancaster goes 1-for-4 with a three-run home run
Matulia goes 1-for-5 with a two-run homer
Whorff improves to 5-6 on the year
QUOTABLES
Head Coach Lane Burroughs
“I am really proud of our guys we really needed to sweep this series and we did. A lot of emotions out there. I think our fans need to be commended the way they recognized Taylor and Steele in their last at-bats. That is a sign of your program growing. Those two definitely had their moment and Phil gave Steele his when he hit that homer. I don’t think you could have scripted it any better. And for Whorff and Fincher to pitch the way they did and all the older guys got to play this weekend.”
“At the end of the day though we still have ball to play. You hate that it is our last game at the Love Shack, but we still have a weekend and the tournament and hopefully beyond that. Extremely proud of our guys today for coming out today and finding a way to sweep.”
UP NEXT
LA Tech wraps up regular season play at Charlotte with a three-game series starting Thursday at 5 p.m.
