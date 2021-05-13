SHREVEPORT, La. -- C.E. Byrd and Catholic-B.R. can't seem avoid each other in the postseason because this weekend the two programs face off in the semifinals of the Louisiana High School Lacrosse League.
The Yellow Jackets are the 2nd ranked team in the state and should have the edge in crowd support with the game taking place in Shreveport.
Jackets head coach Steve Martino says his players are fired up to represent their city and the school with a state championship berth on the line.
"It's been a great opportunity for us to be able to represent Shreveport at home for the final four," Martino says. "It's a real big honor to be here. We faced a lot of good competition, tough competition and we're looking forward to hopefully bringing home a state championship."
The Yellow Jackets and Bears are set to get going from Lee Hedges Stadium Saturday at 5:00 p.m.
The other semifinal matchup is between Jesuit and Lower Alabama at 2:00 p.m.