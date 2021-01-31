Shreveport, LA - After a rough 2020, The North Louisiana High School Fishing League kicked off the official tournament season this weekend on Cross Lake.
Despite the high winds and rain, 97 teams from area high schools hit the water and an impressive 46 teams weighed in fish. According to the league, the Cross Lake tournament surpassed previous years on Cross Lake when it comes to the number of teams weighing fish.
The winning team of Mason McCormick and Blake Horton from Byrd brought in a five fish limit of 16.55lbs. Fellow Byrd teammate Drew Reeves brought home the big bass at 7.21lbs. Byrd also claimed the overall team win for the first event of the season. The next tournament for the league takes place on Toledo Bend on February 27.