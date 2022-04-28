SHREVEPORT, La. - The C.E. Byrd girls soccer program continues to churn out college athletes and the senior class added another name to the list with Khiana Roraback.
The forward signed with Sewanee College Thursday to continue her playing career after several amazing seasons at Byrd.
She's the third Lady Jacket to secure a spot on a college roster joining Katie Smith (Centenary) and Emerson Roberts (ULM).
Roraback said she's been looking forward to this day for a long time.
"Oh, I was so excited. I've been counting down the days since forever honestly. Feels like all my dreams are coming true. Everything is just looking up from here," Roraback explained.
When asked what excited her most about the campus in Tennessee, she said it was beautiful and "it just like home. Like it was a really nice environment. Everyone was so inviting and so it really made me feel like I belonged there."
Roraback made the District 1-5A All-district team multiple times in her high school career.
Also on the signing circuit Thursday was Calvary's Martin McDowell who is heading to ETBU for men's basketball.
McDowell helped the Cavaliers reach the LHSAA Division IV state title game in back-to-back seasons where they finished runner-up both times.