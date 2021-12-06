SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's biggest sporting event is less than two weeks away as the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl pits 13th ranked BYU against UAB.
The Cougars (10-2) and Blazers (8-4) both closed out their regular season's strong and come into the game with plenty of momentum.
UAB's Bill Clark and BYU's Kalani Sitake discussed getting selected and what they've seen from past matchups.
"It's a bowl that's known. It's a historical bowl. There's been a lot of great games. I've seen many great games, a bunch of great teams play there," Clark explains. "We come to Shreveport to stay when we play LA Tech. We'll stay and drive over [to Ruston] because we just stay in some really nice hotels there.
"It's a good location for us so we are familiar even though we're kind of in and out and just really in the hotel, but I think the bowl is well known."
Sitake adds, "I've watched throughout the years and I've been really impressed and I've been really impressed with the way they've sent out representatives from the Independence Bowl and I've met a good number of them.
"Just first class, just great individuals, great leadership and there's a lot of pride and tradition in that bowl game so we're really honored to be a part of it."
The 45th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl is set for December 18 with game time slated for 2:30 p.m.
For ticket information: RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/tickets/.