SHREVEPORT, La. - On the brink of their first state championship since 1949, C.E. Byrd head coach Mike Suggs says he doesn't want the moment to get too big for his team.
"As a coach you want them to approach it like every other ball game, but you know the atmosphere, the ball game that it is, the fan involvement and so many people excited about it kind of makes it a little tough to do that, but you want them to stay relaxed and play like they've played all year long to make sure they don't tighten up," Suggs explains.
Former U.S. Senator J. Bennett Johnston was a player on that last championship team and had a message for the current roster.
"I've done some exciting and fulfilling and wonderful things in my life, but nothing matched being right halfback on the 1949 championship team," Johnston said in a video post in mid-December.
Suggs added, "You know to have him send that message to the team was wonderful and when you get to this point, you get a lot of people from the past and a lot of different years reach out to you and congratulate you and say that they're pulling for you."
The Jackets haven't been in a state title game since 2013. Their opponent, the Catholic Bears, have been to four straight winning it all in 2017 under Gabe Fertitta.
"They're (Catholic) familiar with the game and being in this situation and the atmosphere and they're a very good football team, but we've got to go out there and line up and play the type of football that got us here."
This is Suggs second championship appearance in his 23rd season leading Byrd and hopes the team's trip to Natchitoches is a meaningful one.
"I think that it would be amazing for these players. They've worked so hard and it's like I told them, they're champions either way, but it sure would mean a lot for them to be able to win this."
Byrd and Catholic are set to face off at 6:00 p.m. at Turpin Stadium Sunday.