SHREVEPORT, La. - The girls soccer program at C.E. Byrd has consistently been one of the most competitive in Louisiana.
Two players that helped maintain that standard are staying close to home for the next chapter of their careers.
Goal keeper Emerson Roberts is signing with ULM while teammate and defender Katie Smith is playing college ball right down the road from her high school campus at Centenary.
"Emerson and I have been playing soccer together since we were probably seven, so a long, long time," Smith says. "It was one of our big goals, that we wanted to play college soccer and the fact that we got to share that special moment together on the same day right next to each other, it's amazing."
With Monroe and Shreveport within driving distance, they'll have a chance to watch each other play.
"Katie will be my center back forever. Forever and ever, and I will love to go down there [to Centenary] and watch her play and come back home and whatever I can do, I'll be there to support her," Roberts adds.
The Lady Jackets finished the regular season with a 14-5-8 record and 7-0 in district play.