Contender eSports Gaming Center is the hub for a new competitive gaming league in Shreveport.
"The goal is to provide a place for people to come and play eSports like you would with any other sport," manager Andrew Hadel says. "Have a place to hangout, create that teamwork and the camaraderie you get from playing sports, but in this case it's eSports, which we really haven't had in Shreveport-Bossier before so we're trying to create that. You see it in other big cities and we wanted to bring that here."
The Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with a few Caddo schools have started a league in Shreveport that focuses on bringing competition to students that just want to have fun or pursue a future in video games.
Hadel helped coordinate a tournament between Northwood, Southwood and Caddo Magnet for the schools' winter league.
"You have your high school scene and that develops into a college scene and that develops into a pro scene, right? We wanted to create that here and so seeing that growth is amazing to me because I wish this was a thing when I was a kid."
There are also opportunities to get scouted for scholarships and Northwestern State's Director of Recruiting, Van Erikson, says games like Overwatch - which has six versus six matchups - are essential for their program.
"From our standpoint we want that. We want them to feel camaraderie as part of the eSports because that's going to help our overall retention," Erikson explains. "If you know people and bring people with you, they're going to want to stay at Northwestern for years to come and that's something we're very interested in."
Hadel adds, "People talk about streamers, but they never really see the opportunity. This is something right in front of you. It's NSU. LSU is also doing some scouting.
"We have metrics in the system for when you play here that looks at those and sends those to scouts all over the country."
Erikson went on to say, "You can have that scholarship for gaming, put on TOPS and other academic scholarships and you can almost potentially get a full ride depending on your ACT score and some other elements so I think for their future it's almost paying dividends down the line."
The league is expanding in February with the addition of Byrd and Captain Shreve, but Hadel hopes it doesn't stop there.
"Definite growth pattern there. Definite opportunity. We're working close with those other schools trying to make it happen. I takes getting a teacher-sponsor to create the club and then getting interest in the students, which usually isn't that hard. Kids love playing video games."