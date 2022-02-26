Cavs

La'Bree Williams (23) and Martin McDowell (5) led the Cavs in points vs. Ascension Catholic.

Calvary beat Ascension Catholic 76-58 in the LHSAA Division IV quarterfinals Saturday.

The Cavs were led by La'Bree Williams who scored 41 points, while Martin McDowell added 17.

The two-seed Cavs face three-seed Country Day in the semifinals.

