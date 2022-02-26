La'Bree Williams (23) and Martin McDowell (5) led the Cavs in points vs. Ascension Catholic.
Calvary beat Ascension Catholic 76-58 in the LHSAA Division IV quarterfinals Saturday.
The Cavs were led by La'Bree Williams who scored 41 points, while Martin McDowell added 17.
The two-seed Cavs face three-seed Country Day in the semifinals.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local breaking news delivered as it happens.
News headlines delivered at 7:00 am Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at Noon Monday - Friday.
News headlines delivered at 4:00 pm Monday - Friday.
Keep up with all of our contests.
Would you like to receive the Holiday In Dixie Treasure Hunt clues first? Signup today!