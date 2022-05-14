HAMMOND, La. - Calvary Baptist went to extra innings against Ouachita Christian, but won in a lopsided score line for the LHSAA Div. IV championship, 12-4.
The Cavaliers had a 4-1 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh inning before OCS tied it at four.
Calvary responded with an eight-run top half of the eighth to blow the game open.
Landon Fontenot was named the Player of the Game for Calvary.
This is head coach Jason Legg's first year leading the program. It's the school's fight championship in baseball.