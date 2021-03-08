Calvary

(Courtesy: NFHS Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. - Calvary beat Riverside Academy 67-63 in the LHSAA Div. IV semifinals of Marsh Madness Monday from the Cajundome.

That sets up a rematch against Crescent City Christian Academy from the 2020 Div. IV title game when the Cavs lost 60-49.

