A huge decision looms for Independence Bowl sponsor Camping World as, per the contract, the company can now look in on the four year deal to see if they want it to continue.
The attendance for the 41st edition of the bowl game was 28,995, which is the lowest total in 28 years.
KTBS 3 Sports spoke with the CEO of Camping World, Marcus Lemonis, and he says attendance won't matter as much as one would think in his decision making process, "I've never really put that much stock into the attendance, there's a lot of bowl games out there. While I think the attendance is important, it's not a huge factor for me. I thought the attendance was lower than it should be. I know the foundation worked hard on a local market level to drive people there. I saw an article where it was the lowest in years and there could be a variety of reasons why it was the lowest in years. A lot of things going on, day of the week, time, weather, there's a lot of factors. The last time I checked, 28-thousand is still a lot of people."
We will have much more on our conversation with Lemonis in the days to come. Stick with KTBS 3 Sports for more on this developing story.