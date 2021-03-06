HAMMOND, La. - The Captain Shreve Lady Gators beat the Benton Lady Tigers 50-39 in the 2021 LHSAA 5A girls basketball state championship.
Benton was the defending 5A champs while Captain Shreve won the title in 2019.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 183.1 feet. * Flood stage is 172.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Saturday was 183.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 184.0 feet Monday morning. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and Bienville Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 20.4 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Saturday was 21.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.9 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding of bayou bottoms. The boat ramp park at Dixie Inn is completely flooded at this point. &&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier, Bienville and Red River Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau. * Until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 144.7 feet. * Flood stage is 142.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CST Saturday was 144.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 144.7 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 145.0 feet, Preparations for major flooding should be rushed to completion as the lake roads are cut off by high water. A few unstilted cabins may suffer overflow. &&
