Shreve

Captain Shreve players and coaches pose with championship trophy. (Courtesy: NFHS Network)

HAMMOND, La. - The Captain Shreve Lady Gators beat the Benton Lady Tigers 50-39 in the 2021 LHSAA 5A girls basketball state championship.

Benton was the defending 5A champs while Captain Shreve won the title in 2019.

