Captain Shreve

Captain Shreve seniors Carter Cox (87) and Pershing Mero (35).

SHREVEPORT, La. - Captain Shreve and Ruston won their matchups on the final day of the 2021 Battle on the Border, Saturday.

Ruston 28, Oxford (Miss.) 14, Final

Captain Shreve 54, Leesville 0, Final

