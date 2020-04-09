SHREVEPORT, La. - Hope remained for playing at least a few more games this season at programs like Captain Shreve, but that's come to an end for seniors across Louisiana.
"Their stuff is still in the locker rooms," baseball head coach Todd Sharp says. "I mean these guys still need to go to school, they still need to pick up things. It's just a crazy time that we're in. I really don't have the words for them. I mean they're all great young men.
"They've got great school and academics. I mean they have a future outside of baseball, but it's tough to not have the final say so on the field."
Sharp adds at least three seniors are set to play in college and hopes to have more, but advocating for his players is difficult with fewer games.
"What's tough is for the guy like me coming out of high school, the 5'10" 160-pounder, it's tough. It's tough to sell that player knowing that on the field they can do a lot of special things, but if you don't see them it's difficult, but (we're in the) day and age of video, and we have at-bats and we have things and we have previous years to go on, so we do our best."
Even with 2020 lost due to COVID-19, Sharp is staying positive for the road ahead.
"Yeah I think we all have hope. I mean I have hope especially in a week like this of Easter coming, so we have a bigger hope. We all do understand that tomorrow's coming and there's always a plan and a purpose for everything and we have some underclassmen that are constantly working hard that are waiting for opportunities. My heart goes out to our seniors all across really the country, not just our own."
Sharp believes his players have the tools to succeed beyond high school adding, "We prepare these guys for this bigger picture and just proud to be able to work with these young men and I know a lot of programs feel that way."