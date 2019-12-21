ARLINGTON, Texas - Carthage won their seventh title in program history and the win at AT&T Stadium may have been the most meaningful of the bunch.
Carthage was playing in the memory of former assistant coach Dennis McLaughlin who died earlier this after a battle with cancer.
Head coach Scott Surratt and 'Coach Mac' knew each other going back to Surratt's playing days in high school and Surratt explained what it meant to be able to win this championship in Mac's honor.
"Coach Mac was our guy now. I mean, he coached me in high school. I was allowed to come to Carthage and they held everybody's contract and he was the only one that I kept because he made such a great influence on me in high school and it was a tough, tough day going in there and telling them he had passed, but we rallied around that.
"I told them, we know he's looking above and he's in heaven and so let's go get seven and this thing's been for him."
Carthage beat La Vega 42-28.