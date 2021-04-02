Shreveport - The No. 17 Centenary baseball team made history on Friday as the streaking Gents tied a school record with their 16th-straight win by sweeping the University of Dallas Crusaders in a Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference doubleheader by scores of 5-1 and 12-5 at Shehee Stadium.
Centenary and Dallas will meet on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the third and final game of the series. Live stats and live video will be available for the game at the links below:
Stats: https://www.gocentenary.com/sports/bsb/2020-21/boxscores/20210403_dly4.xml
Video: https://collegetvticket.com/portal/centenary
The red-hot Gents (22-2, 8-0 SCAC) tied a record set by the 2017 team which made the NCAA Tournament and went 35-10 overall. The longest winning streak by a Centenary team in the division 1 era (1978-2011) was 10 by the 1990 squad. Centenary, which moved up to No. 17 in the nation in the latest 2021 D3baseball.com/NCBWA Week 6 poll earlier this week, is now 12-0 at home this season and are 15-1 in its last 16 home games dating back to last season. The Gents are now an astounding 31-6 in their last 37 games and have not lost a game since falling 8-5 at Huntingdon back on Feb. 28. Dallas dropped to 5-12 overall and 3-5 in SCAC play
The Gents continued their best start to a season in the division III era (2012-present) and will go for a new program record 17th-straight win on Saturday. Centenary entered Friday's action ranked number one in the conference in team batting (.345), team pitching (3.03), and team fielding (.973) and was the conference leader in runs and hits and with the second-most home runs.