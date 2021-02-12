...Winter threats expecting to ramp up early Sunday...
.A significant winter storm is expected to impact the entire Four
State region with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Sunday
night into Monday. However, before that storm arrives there is
good potential for a burst of mainly sleet and freezing across the
region Sunday morning. This initial round should only result in
light accumulations Sunday morning, but below freezing
temperatures and a chilled ground will likely cause travel
impacts. These impacts could then persist until the major winter
storm arrives Sunday night and greatly increases the scope of
impacts.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible and with ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of inch.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana,
southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and
east and northeast Texas.
* WHEN...From late Saturday night through Monday afternoon.
However, the bulk of the accumulations will not occur into
Sunday night into Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially by Sunday
night into Monday. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold wind chills in the single digits and
teens Sunday night into Monday could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&