Centenary

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Centenary baseball team beat ETBU 7-4 Friday afternoon at Shehee Stadium improving to 2-0.

Connor Lee (1-0) picked up the win for the Gents going five innings on six hits giving up no earned runs.

Blake Corbin was the losing pitcher for the Tigers giving up three earned runs over three innings.

Preston Ludwick was 1-3 at the plate driving in a team high 3 RBI for Centenary.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments