SHREVEPORT, La. - As Centenary gets closer and closer to their first season of college football in several decades, head coach Byron Dawson and staff continue to get familiar with future Gents players.
Saturday, the school hosted a prospect camp at Mayo Field, which will be the future home of Gents football games.
While the upcoming 2023 campaign will only count as exhibitions, Dawson said today's turnout and competitive energy is a glimpse of a bright future for football in the city and surrounding area.
"Man, so proud. So honored and blessed. These kids traveled from far, far distances to come out here and to invest their time, efforts and energy at Centenary and so you can just see the growth that's happening I'm so proud of that," Dawson said.
He added that players drove, "Five, six hours [from] Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, all over. So we have a great turnout and it just shows you the way the program is getting out there and how the news is spreading about Centenary college football."
Centenary's 2023 slate of games begins August 19 at Millsaps College.