The Centenary gymnastics team are gearing up for the Midwest Independent Conference Championships. The Ladies have a rich tradition of success in their gymnastics program and one current gymnast is continuing the family legacy in the Gold Dome this season.
"Before my heart races so fast and I'm really nervous. I'm just like 'I want to do this for my teammates' and I just know I want to do my best. The nerves go away as soon as the music starts," described freshman gymnast Olivia Hirsch.
These are normal emotions for an athlete to experience before competing, but for Hirsch, her first event on floor was a success.
"I was just out there to have fun and I wasn't even expecting anything. When we were on the bus going home my coaches told me 'hey, you won' and I was like 'what!?' because I didn't know that I had won. I was just having fun," explained Hirsch.
Winning in the Hirsch family isn't new at Centenary as Olivia's mom Jill was a national champion in the sport in the 1980's.
"Growing up like I knew my mom came here and she really loved college gymnastics so it really wasn't a hard decision because I knew I wanted to do college gymnastics and I'm from Shreveport so it's like still really close and it's just like my mom has that tie so I was like 'I want to be a Centenary gymnast when I grow up' and here I am," said Hirsch.
With an impressive pedigree in her blood it's easy to think that expectations would high for the freshman.
"When I first came here I was like 'oh my goodness I have to live up to my mom', but it's really not a lot of pressure because I don't know once you're in it like I said it's just so much fun you don't really realize everything that's going on around you," stated Hirsch.
Head coach Jackie Fain saw the change in Olivia's mindset and believes she's taking the correct approach even with a last name that carries weight.
"It's fun to know like Jill's a legacy at Centenary being a hall of fame athlete and I think Olivia maybe felt a little pressure about that at the beginning, but I think that she now is coming into her own and has kind of let that thought go and is just being Olivia and not worrying about like living up to her mom's reputation," described Fain.
Fain says that Jill doesn't cloud her coaching duties with too much advice, a point Olivia backed up.
"She offers a lot of guidance and like not really in gymnastics, it's more just like whatever you want to do she'll support me in and it's not a lot of pressure either, so she's never put pressure on me to do it, but she says if I'm having fun and it's what I want to do then she'll let me do it," said Hirsch.
Judging from how she started, Olivia is poised to have a ton of fun for the ladies.