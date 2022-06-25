SHREVEPORT, La. - Centenary hosted their inaugural football camp under the direction of head coach Byron Dawson Saturday at Mayo Field.
Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jerry Tillery was the special guest, but he was joined by other former Evangel Eagles like Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen and Ravens safety Ar'darius Washington.
LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse was also on hand to deliver instructions.
With the program is set to return to play in the fall of 2024, Tillery said it was great to see some familiar faces and show the next generation what the game is all about.
"It's great, that's what things like this are for, to bring everybody in the city together who can come together and give back to the kids in the community," Tillery explained.
"It's 100 degrees out here, but they're out here having fun. To be able to support the brand new football program here at Centenary and to be able to give back to the kids is really special."