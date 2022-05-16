SHREVEPORT, La. - The Centenary baseball team had to wait to hear their name called, but it finally happened as the Gents learned they'll face LaGrange College in a best-of-five series in the first round of the NCAA Division III Championship.
Centenary won the SCAC tournament to earn an automatic bid for the field of 60 teams and Gents senior Preston Ludwick says it was pretty nerve wracking.
"Palms were sweating halfway through, really thought we were going to Birmingham, but hey, we were supposed to play LaGrange early in the season. It got canceled due to some unfortunate events, but hey, we get to get back out there and focus on baseball," Ludwick explains.
He adds, "I'm a fifth year senior right now and I've been waiting five years for this. Never won the conference tournament and it's great to finally get out there and go to a regional."
On a somber note, Centenary's opponent LaGrange is dealing with the tragic death of two players. Freshmen Stephen Bartolotta and Jacob Brown were killed in a car crash this past Saturday just hours after winning the USA South Athletic Conference championship.
The Gents (27-16) and Panthers (37-6) will play one game on Friday, May 20, and a doubleheader on Saturday. They'll play a doubleheader on Sunday, if necessary. Game times are to be determined.