SHREVEPORT, La. -- Centenary gymnastics is basking in the glory of one of their athletes winning a national championship.
Sophomore Taylor Ann Wilson took the individual bars title at the USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate National Championship.
The win was a shock for Wilson considering she made her college debut in the event a day before the finals.
"People will come up to me and be like 'hey champ!' And I'm like, 'oh, they're talking to me. That's weird, that's too weird," she says with a laugh.
Wilson missed significant time this year due to the pandemic.
"I did not expect it this year with Covid and everything happening and I myself had Covid. Like got sick from it and everything so I did not expect it to go as well as we could say. Definitely struggled a lot this year so it was nothing what I expected. Like I still just can't believe it. It's crazy."
The Memphis, Tenn. native scored a 9.875, which is a career high.
She is the first Centenary gymnast to win an individual title at the event since the program joined Division III.