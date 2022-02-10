Christopher Wilson

Christopher Wilson.

After the past two seasons leading the Lions, Christopher Wilson announced he's resigning as head coach of the Plain Dealing football team.

Wilson took over the program in June of 2020 after being an assistant coach at Mansfield, Green Oaks, Booker T. Washington and Fair Park in previous stops.

He went 5-15 in the regular season with a playoff appearance in the 2021 season.

