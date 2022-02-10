After the past two seasons leading the Lions, Christopher Wilson announced he's resigning as head coach of the Plain Dealing football team.
It’s just a see you later. On to the next chapter. Forever Grateful. pic.twitter.com/arYWodcR2z— Macho Camacho (@MrCoachWilson) February 10, 2022
Wilson took over the program in June of 2020 after being an assistant coach at Mansfield, Green Oaks, Booker T. Washington and Fair Park in previous stops.
He went 5-15 in the regular season with a playoff appearance in the 2021 season.