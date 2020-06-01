PLAIN DEALING, La. - Christopher Wilson is 318 through and through and is proud to take over at Plain Dealing.
"I'm a Shreveport kid born and raised, man. There's no place that I would rather be. I love this area, my daughter's here. I have a six-year-old daughter and there's nothing more important than me being involved and around and in her life."
The Lions have had a small roster size for a number of years, but Wilson believes there's plenty to work with.
"Everybody's giving Plain Dealing a lot of flack for not having the number, but they were a 5-6 team last year. They're almost [at a] 50 percent winning percentage over the past ten years so the program is in good shape. You have everything you need there, everything is on campus right for you and that's the type of program that I was interested in."
He adds that it's a benefit to only need two or three groups for limited workouts June 8, but still would like to see an increase in roster size.
"The main thing is putting the pressure on them (the players) to go and recruit some of their classmates, some of their friends that for whatever reason didn't play ball last year and get them out and build those numbers up from the inside."
Wilson believes the future is bright for his program and is eager to change perceptions.
"I'm excited, man. I'm excited about cutting my teeth. I'm excited about the opportunity to build my name and continue building up Plain Dealing and putting our program in a position to not be the forgotten son of Bossier Parish."