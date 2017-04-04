From one end to a beginning, Claude Mathis took over the Marshall high school athletics program last week. His experience at turning DeSoto into a Texas high school powerhouse and also lending a hand in SMU's comeback made Mathis the best choice in Marshall ISD's eyes. And now, it's Mathis' turn to try his hand with the Mavericks.
"I'm not here to lose. I'm not. I don't know how. I never have. I never have, ok, I never have," said Mathis.
Success was one of the main reasons that Mathis left the college ranks to become the Marshall football head coaching position. He knew about the Mavericks rich tradition, but he also made it clear, he expects to bring them back to a championship caliber program. And that's only part of what Mathis drilled home during his first meeting with the team.
"I'm not here not to just win ball games. I'm here to better them in life, to make sure that when they leave high school, they're better prepared for the real world. It's not just about football, it has to take place in the classroom, as well. Academics are always going to be the number one priority and football can follow after that. If they can do that, we're going to be successful," explained Mathis.
During his introductory press conference on Thursday, Mathis also spoke about the importance of the senior class leading the way. He was especially excited to talk about Marshall senior offensive guard Chasen Hines who just committed to LSU.
"I shook his hand and he gripped my hand. I told him I can start a great foundation with him. I'm big with the offensive line because you can't so anything without those guys up there. In college, I used to call them my babies. Those guys up there are the heart and soul of the football team. Everybody says you have to have a quarterback, well, quarterback can't do anything without the five guys up front," described Mathis.
Mathis expects Marshall to produce football talent that can play at any collegiate level, and he even hopes to use his Division I coaching experience to help his players.
"I never knew what went on behind closed doors at the college ranks and now I do. I've learned a lot. I have learned a lot from Coach Morris. He's one of the smartest coaches you've ever met and a great family man. I thought I knew a lot, but I learned a lot. I'm going to use that here," said Mathis.
Mathis said he was looking for high school jobs when Marshall called SMU to talk to him, but it had to be the perfect situation for him to leave. Both Mathis and the Marshall ISD believe he's the guy to restore that success.